Samsung dispatches Dish Network tech for defective washer

The Better Business Bureau reports a recent increase in job-related scams. One example is the work-from-home scam, where crooks get victims to do their dirty work. Better Call Harry profiles one woman who thought she was taking a legitimate reshipping job, but was actually assigned to move fraudulently purchased goods. The BBB has questions you should ask before taking a job: https://www.bbb.org/atlanta/news-events/news-releases/2017/05/bbbs-scam-tracker-sees-increase-in-employm...More >
A Dacula family's home is filled with windows. More than 50, in fact. But the family is not getting the view it paid for. Most of the windows are defective, obscuring what's outside.More >
You've probably Googled a date to find out more about him or her. But while you may have discovered some personal history, you likely did not learn how that person handles finances.More >
A military family decided they'd Better Call Harry after their insurance claim was denied on a canceled trip.More >
Popular online sites such as eBay or Craigslist have become global marketplaces. But you need to follow certain rules when purchasing on them or you could get scammed. Better Call Harry reports on a $2200 lesson one man learned.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
Georgia State Patrol reports that a motorcyclist died after fleeing police in a high speed chase on State Route 400 Friday afternoon near the Dawson and Lumpkin County line.More >
The union representing DeKalb’s firefighters posted a video on YouTube saying the department is “struggling.”More >
Former Bullard Elementary School Assistant Principal Bonnie Cole was moved to Mableton Elementary March 2016, not long after she introduced yoga as a way of helping students relax.More >
Fulton County Police say a car accident on Jones Road in Fairburn killed a child Saturday morning.More >
