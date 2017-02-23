Georgia man charged with possession of ricin, a deadly toxin

Police are searching for a man they say shot at two College Park officers Saturday, injuring one.More >
Two victims were transported to the in critical condition following a double shooting at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.More >
A 35-year-old man was charged with homicide by vehicle after a crash in Cobb County Friday.More >
In November 2015, Ronald Lee Kyles was served with an arrest warrant charging him for the rapes and murders of Sharon Brady and her 13-year-old daughter, Samantha.More >
Police are looking for two men they say robbed a the Pinewood Restaurant early Friday morning.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
Georgia State Patrol reports that a motorcyclist died after fleeing police in a high speed chase on State Route 400 Friday afternoon near the Dawson and Lumpkin County line.More >
The union representing DeKalb’s firefighters posted a video on YouTube saying the department is “struggling.”More >
Former Bullard Elementary School Assistant Principal Bonnie Cole was moved to Mableton Elementary March 2016, not long after she introduced yoga as a way of helping students relax.More >
Fulton County Police say a car accident on Jones Road in Fairburn killed a child Saturday morning.More >
