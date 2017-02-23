Police: 90-year-old woman shot husband in back

Police say a 90-year-old woman shot her 86-year-old husband in the back during an argument.

WALB-TV reports that Emma Walton was arrested Saturday following the shooting at a home in Albany.

Dougherty County Police Lieutenant Stephen Mitchum says Walton's husband was shot with a revolver. He has since been released from the hospital.

Walton has been charged with aggravated assault. It is unclear whether she has an attorney.

