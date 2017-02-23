Marietta considering valet service on the square - CBS46 News

Marietta considering valet service on the square

With parking at a premium on the Marietta Square, the city council is set to make a vote next week on a new service the likes of which is typically reserved for hotels, restaurants and country clubs: valet service.

The service would operate Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, at a cost of $5 per car.  The Public Works Committee approved the measure Wednesday night, sending it over to the full council for a vote next Wednesday.

"If we're charging $5, that's a great price," said Dillon Overton, who frequently visits the square.  "I think (valet parking) is a great idea, because it's so hard to find parking.  This place is just packed. It can take you 20 minutes to park."

The city would contract with a valet service, and the cars would be parked at a nearby lot, still yet to be decided on.

