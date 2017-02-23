Plane delayed at Florida airport following fumes in cockpit - CBS46 News

Plane delayed at Florida airport following fumes in cockpit

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (AP) -

Officials at Palm Beach International Airport say a Delta flight to Atlanta was delayed after fumes filled the plane's cockpit.

The Palm Beach Post reports that Flight 2448 was about to depart Wednesday evening crews when crews stopped the plane. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene.

