UGA football player withdraws from classes due to medical issue

University of Georgia defensive lineman Trenton Thompson has withdrawn from spring classes at the school due to a medical issue.

Thompson's withdrawal was announced in a statement released by the UGA Athletic Association.

A University of Georgia police officer found Thompson wandering in the street on Wednesday and says the football player was "behaving incoherently," according to a police report obtained by CBS46.

The officer said in the report that Thompson was unsteady on his feet and had bloodshot eyes that "appeared to be dilated, and did not appear to be reacting normally to light."

The officer also said in the report that Thompson said he hadn't had any alcohol and was not taking any medications. He allegedly told the officer he had taken "two oxies," but school officials later claimed that was not found in his system.

Thompson said he wanted to go to the hospital, according to the report, and was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

School officials said in a statement that Thompson's behavior was "solely related to an adverse reaction to medications prescribed specifically for his medical condition."

The entire statement is provided below:

Based upon recent events, Trenton Thompson's family has authorized UGAAA to release the following information. Trenton has been dealing with a significant medical issue which required emergency hospitalization and extended hospital stay. Trenton was recently discharged from the hospital and remains under close medical care. With respect to last night’s incident, the physical appearance and behavior described in the UGA PD report is solely related to an adverse reaction to medications prescribed specifically for his medical condition. The adverse reaction required emergency transport to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released. Toxicology tests performed at the hospital were negative for OxyContin. We cannot release any further information at this time due to federal privacy laws. Due to the medical issues, Trenton is withdrawing from classes this semester, and his family requests privacy during this time.

