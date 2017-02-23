Tree pollen moderate in Atlanta Thursday, lower than Wednesday

The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
Georgia State Patrol reports that a motorcyclist died after fleeing police in a high speed chase on State Route 400 Friday afternoon near the Dawson and Lumpkin County line.More >
Police are searching for a man they say shot at two College Park officers Saturday, injuring one.More >
Authorities say they discovered the body of a male victim floating in Lake Lanier, Saturday afternoon.More >
A family in Cartersville is mourning the fatal drowning of a toddler Saturday afternoon. unresponsive and not breathing in the family's pool along Waterford Drive.More >
