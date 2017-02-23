Atlanta mayor sends letter to employer of embattled Gwinnett County commissioner

Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed sent a letter to the employer of a Gwinnett County commissioner who called Congressman John Lewis a "racist pig" on social media.

(MORE: County commissioner under fire after calling John Lewis 'a racist pig')

Commissioner Tommy Hunter has taken a lot of heat after making the comments, including having an ethics complaint filed against him and having to be escorted out of a meeting intended to allow him to explain himself to residents.

Emotions have been running high since Hunter went on Facebook, calling John Lewis a racist pig. For weeks now, protestors have been demanding his resignation, drowning him out of the town hall.

This week we saw him leave a commissioner's meeting right before the public had a chance to speak to him. But, so far, Hunter is refusing to let go of his post.

In a one on one interview, Georgia's NAACP President, Francys Johnson, says he's demanding the city of Atlanta gets involved.

"We believe that Tommy Hunter is out of step, with his constituents with Gwinnett County and Mayor Reed should clarify that he's out of step with the city of Atlanta as well," said Johnson.

A total of 18 groups sent a letter asking Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed to address Hunter's comments with the company, demanding him to quote:

"Express your displeasure and concern as one of their top clients. We believe engaging in business with a contractor who employs an individual who holds the highest seat of county government and exhibits such unbecoming behavior, is at odds with the spirit and values of the City of Atlanta. If the city of Atlanta want's to do business with a company that employees someone that is so uncivil in his public life and in his private life then that gives us serious pause as to Atlanta's commitment to its stated values that this is a city too busy to hate."

Mayor Reed responded. In the letter sent to United Consulting, Reed says "the City of Atlanta find Mr. Hunter's toxic remark to be insulting, reprehensible and unacceptable to the administration."

After reminding CEO Reza Abree that the City of Atlanta is a client of United Consulting, Reed says in the letter that he wants to know what the company will do to resolve the matter by the close of business on Feb. 27.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.