Record heat expected in Atlanta Friday

Expect partly cloudy skies in Atlanta on Friday with record heat expected as afternoon temperatures reach to near 80 degrees.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know

Very warm air will be pulled into Atlanta ahead of an approaching cold front. This spring-like pattern will cause temperatures to spike to record levels in Atlanta. Expect temperatures near 80 degrees in the afternoon, which would be more than 20 degrees above average!

If you have plans Friday, the entire day will be dry in Atlanta, but showers and a few storms will move into the region after midnight and while you sleep early Saturday morning.

Plan your day

8 AM

Partly cloudy with fog. 65°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy with fog. 65°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph. Noon

Partly cloudy. 72°. Southeast wind from 5-15 mph.



Partly cloudy. 72°. Southeast wind from 5-15 mph. 3 PM

Partly cloudy. 79°. South wind from 10-15 mph.



Partly cloudy. 79°. South wind from 10-15 mph. 5 PM

Partly cloudy. 78°. South wind from 10-15 mph.



Partly cloudy. 78°. South wind from 10-15 mph. 7 PM

Partly cloudy. 76°. South wind from 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. 76°. South wind from 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Mostly cloudy. 64°. South wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Friday

6:30 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Early Saturday morning

Weather in YOUR area

Click here for the weather in Atlanta.

Click here for the weather in Marietta.

Click here for the weather in Lawrenceville.

Click here for the weather in the north Georgia mountains.

More weather

Click here for the 7 Day Forecast.

Click here for current temperatures.

Click here for a live look outside right now.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.