Woman accused of scamming people on real estate app in Forest Park

Police in Forest Park say a woman is stealing money from people with a scam on a real estate app.

Christine Rawlins is accused of using the Trulia app to post houses and is not authorized to sell the home and is not a real estate agent.

Police say, she is finding her victims on Trulia and she arranges to meet with the home buyers and the victim's give her a cashier's check for the home, but end up empty handed.

The victim told Police, Rawlins told her the next day the home would be transferred over to the home buyer. But the victim told police Rawlins number was disconnected.

Forest Park Police tell us Rawlins is still listing homes on Trulia and is also wanted in Clayton County for a similar situation where she allegedly did the same thing to a home buyer.

If you have any information on Rawlins, you're asked to call police at (404) 366-4141.

