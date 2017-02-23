Woman becomes victim of dog attack while trying to escape from shooting

The Gwinnett County Department of Fire & Emergency Services and Safe Kids Gwinnett teamed up to prevent water-related emergencies and released information on how to keep your children safe around the pool and beach this summer.More >
Two men have died from overdoses within 0.3 miles from one another in a neighborhood in Gwinnett County.More >
Rickey Williams was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of Lynette Karim.More >
The fires were reported Tuesday at the Brentwood Down Apartments on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Lilburn.More >
A man who barricaded himself in a bedroom after deputies attempted to serve eviction-type paperwork at a home in Gwinnett County Wednesday afternoon has been booked into jail.More >
British authorities are trying to contain the network they believe is behind the Manchester attack as it emerged that the suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, reportedly spoke to his brother in Libya just 15 minutes before he detonated his explosives. "We are following up on the network, rolling it up, trying to contain it.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
Police are searching for a man they say shot at two College Park officers Saturday, injuring one.More >
Georgia State Patrol reports that a motorcyclist died after fleeing police in a high speed chase on State Route 400 Friday afternoon near the Dawson and Lumpkin County line.More >
A family in Cartersville is mourning the fatal drowning of a toddler Saturday afternoon. unresponsive and not breathing in the family's pool along Waterford Drive.More >
