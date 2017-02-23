Woman becomes victim of dog attack while trying to escape from shooting

CBS46 is uncovering bizarre new details linked to January's deadly mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

A metro Atlanta woman died in the attack. Now we've learned another woman out of Lawrenceville thought she'd found a safe place to hide, but instead became the victim of a vicious dog attack.

Overwhelming panic took over for many passengers at the airport as investigators say a gunman started shooting inside a terminal, killing five people and injuring six.

According to a police report filed the day of the shooting by the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the victim and her mother were "inside Terminal One when they heard what they believed to be gunshots."

The report goes on to say the victim "ran toward the K-9 unit, believing she could hide inside the backseat to survive from the gunman." The woman then "opened the rear door of the unit and dove inside, unknowingly landing on top of the K-9..."

The woman's screams can be clearly heard in a roughly 50 second cell phone video. The dog can be seen biting the woman's upper and lower body as she tries, but fails to fight him off.

Eventually other officers arrive, freeing the woman from the dog's grasp.

Near the end of the report it states the victim "apologized for opening the sheriff's car door, advising in her panic she did not read the warning or realize it was a K-9 unit."

The sheriff's office says the unit was clearly marked with caution K-9 decals. I spoke with the victim over the phone. She didn't feel comfortable talking on camera unless her attorney approved it, but she says she has injuries to her arms and legs and has a long road to recovery.

