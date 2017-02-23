Curtain falls on last location of Gladys Knight's former Atlanta restaurant

The curtain has fallen on the last remaining location of what was Gladys Knight's Chicken and Waffles restaurant.

A sign outside the midtown Atlanta restaurant says its registration is revoked due to tax issues.

The Georgia Department of Revenue posted the notice.

Even though Knight's name is still on the sign, the singer is no longer associated with the restaurant.

