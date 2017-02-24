CAU student honored with special jersey on "Senior Day"

A Clark Atlanta University women's basketball player is thankful after officials presented her with a special jersey as she continues to deal with a huge loss.

Team officials honored Nicole Graham with a framed jersey for Senior Day. Although her regular jersey number is 23, Graham says she chose to be honored with the number 9. That's the number of victims killed during the mass shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina on June 17, 2015.

Graham's aunt Cynthia was among those nine people killed.

"Basketball is all I know. I've been playing basketball since I was young and I know that if she was living she would be here for my senior night," said Graham. "So instead of just focusing on her, I think it's important that we don't forget the other 8 families as well, too."

Nicole says she hopes to become a graduate coaching assistant.

