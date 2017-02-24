Spalding County man arrested after wife's dead body found in home

A man is in custody after the body of his wife was found at the couple's home in Spalding County Thursday morning.

Earl Cherry, 50, was arrested after police found the deceased body of 50 year-old Sandy Cherry at their residence in the Pine Glen mobile home park on the 1700 block of McDonough Road in Griffin.

Police were alerted to the home by concerned employees after Sandy Cherry didn't show up for work. When officers arrived at the home, they say Earl Cherry was acting evasive and gave them conflicting accounts on her whereabouts.

After entering the home, officers saw a huge crime scene and the body of Sandy Cherry. Earl Cherry was arrested without incident.

Cherry is charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another by tampering with evidence.

