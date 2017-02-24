Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County man

Police are searching for a man last seen leaving a home in Jonesboro and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.

Horace Keaton, 69, was last seen during the early morning hours of February 22, when he dropped a family member off at a home on Upper Riverdale Road in Jonesboro. He has not been seen since.

He was traveling in a burgundy 2015 Nissan Altima.

Police say Keaton's debit card was recently used in Reynolds, Georgia and at a gas station in Ocala, Florida.

He is described as a black male who stands about 5'3" tall and weighs around 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt, jeans and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding the case, you're urged to contact Clayton County Police at 770-477-3659.

