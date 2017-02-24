Prominent gamer dies during 24-hour marathon for charity

A man well-known for his video game playing prowess is dead after he collapsed during the livestream of a 24-hour gaming marathon that was meant to raise money for charity.

According to the New York Daily News, 35 year-old Brian Vigneault, a world-renowned gaming champion, collapsed February 19 during the marathon that was livestreamed on Twitch, a subsidiary of Amazon.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Vigneault agreed to play in the event for 24 hours and was to raise money for the Make a Wish Foundation.

A memorial service will be held on February 28 for Vigneault in his hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

