Wait continues for birth of baby giraffe

The wait continues at a zoo in New York as the world anxiously awaits the birth of a new baby giraffe.

YouTube had previously suspended the livestreaming video after it determined the video violated the site's policy on nudity and sexual conduct. The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York was streaming the video live to Facebook of the highly-anticipated birth of April the Giraffe's new baby calf.

Thousands of people complained that the video was taken down before it was put back up. The video currently has over 37,000 people watching for the big moment!

Watch the giraffe birth cam below

