Lumpkin County schools employee in custody after allegedly threatening students

An employee with the Lumpkin County school district is jailed after allegedly threatening to harm themselves and students at an elementary school on Thursday.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Department posted details about the incident on their Facebook page shortly after it happened. According to the post, an anonymous call was made to the department by workers at the suicide hotline, saying the employee made suicidal threats as well as threats against several students at Lumpkin County Elementary School in Dahlonega.

The elementary and middle schools were both placed on temporary lockdown. Officers were able to detain the employee in the school parking lot. No weapons were found on the employee.

He is currently jailed at the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office.

