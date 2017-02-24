Video released in fatal Atlanta Police officer-involved shooting

Deaundre Phillips was shot to death by an Atlanta Police officer after police said he tried to flee while he was being questioned, and an officer saw a gun on the floorboard of his car. (SOURCE: Facebook)

The Atlanta Police Department is expected to release surveillance video of an officer-involved shooting in January.

Deaundre Phillips was shot and killed by Detective Yasim Abdulahad police said Phillips tried to flee when two officers approached his car after smelling marijuana.

The department said GBI would release the video on Feb. 24 after all witness statements have been collected. Abdulahad, who was wearing plain clothes at the time of the shooting is an 11-year veteran of the force.

In the police report, Abdulahad and the detective who was with him said Phillips tried to drive away as the officer was hanging out of the passenger's side of his car. He saw a gun on the floorboard of the passenger's side of the vehicle and that's when he opened fire.

Family: Police sought to vilify Phillips

Phillips' family secured representation after the shooting, and have questioned the police narrative since it happened.

In a press conference held a week after the shooting, they raised concerns about allegations released against him after the shooting — that he had "a lengthy criminal history, as well as a gang affiliation with the Rolling 60s Crips" — and APD's motive for releasing them.

After the shooting, police also said Phillips had an active warrant out for his arrest from Fulton County.

"They need you to not like him," the family's attorney, L. Christ Stewart, said.

Phillips' grandmother and uncle also spoke, flanked by his 5-year-old daughter, his girlfriend of 10 years and other members of his family. They called for the media to dig deeper on the story and asked city officials to release tape of the incident.

