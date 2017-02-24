Video released in fatal Atlanta Police officer-involved shooting

Police are searching for a man they say shot at two College Park officers Saturday, injuring one.More >
Two victims were transported to the in critical condition following a double shooting at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.More >
A 35-year-old man was charged with homicide by vehicle after a crash in Cobb County Friday.More >
In November 2015, Ronald Lee Kyles was served with an arrest warrant charging him for the rapes and murders of Sharon Brady and her 13-year-old daughter, Samantha.More >
Police are looking for two men they say robbed a the Pinewood Restaurant early Friday morning.More >
Morehouse College and Atlanta Public Schools are doing their part to expose high school student to computing careers through a 4-week coding workshop.More >
More than 100 patients have registered to use medical marijuana in Georgia this month under the state's expanded law.More >
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is now looking to fill 120 positions, including one for Deputy Sheriff. The agency is holding a job fair on Wednesday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fulton County Government Center.More >
Fulton County Police say a car accident on Jones Road in Fairburn killed a child Saturday morning.More >
The City of Dunwoody wants to help ease up congestion on Ashford-Dunwoody Road near Perimeter Mall. People living and working in the area face it daily.More >
Georgia State Patrol reports that a motorcyclist died after fleeing police in a high speed chase on State Route 400 Friday afternoon near the Dawson and Lumpkin County line.More >
British authorities are trying to contain the network they believe is behind the Manchester attack as it emerged that the suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, reportedly spoke to his brother in Libya just 15 minutes before he detonated his explosives. "We are following up on the network, rolling it up, trying to contain it.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
