Hawks suspend Schroder for a game for late return to team

The Atlanta Hawks have suspended starting point guard Dennis Schroder for one game for failing to return to the team on time following the All-Star break.

He will miss Friday night's home game against the Miami Heat.

Schroder returned to his native Germany for the break and posted a photo on his Twitter feed on Thursday in which he was holding his visa. Schroder posted under the photo "FINALLY GOT MY VISA & CAN GET BACK TO WORK!!!"

The Hawks apparently were not satisfied with Schroder's explanation for his late return.

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said in a statement he was "disappointed" Schroder did not return on time and looked forward to the guard rejoining the team in Orlando on Saturday.

