GBI: Man dies after police deploy stun gun during drug raid

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation remains on the scene of a drug raid in Butts County after deputies there raided a home in an operation that ended up with one person dead.

GBI said the investigation involved a narcotics search around 5 a.m. on Keys Ferry Road in McDonough.

Douglas Tanner, Sr., 53, was at the residence when police executed a search warrant there. Deputies said when they entered, they found Tanner in the home. They said a fight resulted in a deputy deploying his taser to neutralize Tanner.

They said he showed signs of physical distress and weas taken to Sylvan Grove Hospital, where he later died.

GBI is continuing their investigation into the death.

