Police: Citizen's tip leads to arrest of drug dealer

Police in Marietta are crediting an observant citizen with helping them arrest one drug dealer and identify another.

The citizen reportedly called police after he saw a man vomiting from the driver side of a vehicle along Atlanta Street the afternoon of February 23.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found Alex Leon-Colberg was the person vomiting from the vehicle. His passenger, Michael Vliek fled the scene after police began to question him and got into a car with a woman police said was known to him.

Leon-Colberg was taken into custody after police found drugs and a gun inside his vehicle. They took him into custody on the scene.

Vliek remains on the loose, wanted on charges he intended to distribute marijuana, and trafficked methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon as well as hindering/obstruction of law enforcement.

Police said his last known location was Columbus.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.