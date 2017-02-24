FBI seeks to identify bank robber

The FBI said they're still trying to identify a man who robbed a bank in Sandy Springs in late 2016.

Police said the man, who yet remains unidentified, is wanted in the robbery of the Wells Fargo on Glenridge Point Parkway in Sandy Springs on December 28, 2016.

Police said the man brandished a silver handgun when he walked into the bank at around 4:26 p.m. and announced a robbery. After employees gave him an undisclosed amount of money, he fled on foot without further incident.

The robber is described as a black male, mid to late 30’s in age, 5’5” in height, 155 lbs., thin build, low cut hair style, and wearing all black clothing, a black baseball hat, gloves, and a white surgical/dust mask over his face.

This case is being worked by the Sandy Springs P.D. and the FBI Atlanta Field Office. Anyone with information is asked contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.

