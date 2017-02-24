PD: Man arrested after breaking into brother's home

Police arrested a man after they said his brother found him stealing items from his home after breaking a window to get in.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Roger Shane Jarrard was arrested after he threatened his brother and a friend who was with him with a knife when they found him inside the home.

Police said the incident took place on Thursday around noon on Stephens Road.

The two men were able to avoid Jarrard and police said he fled the area on foot. He was spotted nearby a short time later by a deputy and taken into custody without incident.

Jarrard was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remains held on bond, charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of burglary.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

