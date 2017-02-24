Atlanta breaks record high on Friday - CBS46 News

Atlanta breaks record high on Friday

Posted: Updated:
By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
Connect
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Atlanta broke a record high temperature on Friday afternoon.

The high so far is 78 degrees, which is 19 degrees above the normal high of 59 degrees.

The high of 78 degrees breaks the previous record high of 77 from 1992.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Real-time Feed from CBS46 Weather