Who will be the Atlanta's next mayor ?

The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
Georgia State Patrol reports that a motorcyclist died after fleeing police in a high speed chase on State Route 400 Friday afternoon near the Dawson and Lumpkin County line.More >
British authorities are trying to contain the network they believe is behind the Manchester attack as it emerged that the suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, reportedly spoke to his brother in Libya just 15 minutes before he detonated his explosives. "We are following up on the network, rolling it up, trying to contain it.More >
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is now looking to fill 120 positions, including one for Deputy Sheriff. The agency is holding a job fair on Wednesday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fulton County Government Center.More >
