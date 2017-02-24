Fired Atlanta executive named in grand jury subpoena

Atlanta's chief procurement officer, who was recently fired after federal officials seized items from his office, is named in a subpoena sent to the city of Atlanta on Friday.

Adam Smith, who was "relieved of his duties" following a raid on Tuesday, in which FBI agents seized a number of items from his office will have to appear in front of a grand jury in March. That jury will decide whether a case against him will move forward.

The subpoena asks for the city of Atlanta to disclose any and all emails sent from Smith's account from January 1, 2014 to the present and a forensic image of Smith's city of Atlanta issued cell phone and computer.

Finally, it requests all of Smiths records related to contracts of $1 million or more where there was certification to the city council that the company that won the contract "disclosed its organization and personal relationships" and that the awarding of the contract was appropriate.

Smith's office raided by FBI

Tuesday, FBI agents served a subpoena Tuesday from the U.S. Attorney's Office during which a few items from Smith's office were seized, according to sources.

CBS46 has been searching through more than a million pages of documents released in the case and found Smith's signature on contracts involving E.R. Mitchell and Charles Richards. Both construction businessmen have pleaded guilty to paying bribes in order to secure city contracts.

Smith has not been charged.

Smith was appointed to his position in 2003 by then-mayor Shirley Franklin. He is a lawyer and former partner at the business law group Holland & Knight. He has also served on the city's ethics board.

"He's a key official, he was let go, and he's in the middle of what we otherwise know to be a serious and significant bribery case," former FBI agent Vic Hartman told CBS46 News. "Certainly it's extremely coincidental, if not worse."

Hartman is now in private practice and is not involved in the case.

