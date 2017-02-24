Fired Atlanta executive named in grand jury subpoena

A man was arrested after crashing into a vehicle as he attempted to flee police.More >
According to authorities, at least ten stolen cars were found on Burton Road off Roosevelt Highway.More >
According to authorities, the man was shot several times in the chest in the 2200 block of Godby Road around 12 p.m.More >
Morehouse College and Atlanta Public Schools are doing their part to expose high school student to computing careers through a 4-week coding workshop.More >
More than 100 patients have registered to use medical marijuana in Georgia this month under the state's expanded law.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
Georgia State Patrol reports that a motorcyclist died after fleeing police in a high speed chase on State Route 400 Friday afternoon near the Dawson and Lumpkin County line.More >
British authorities are trying to contain the network they believe is behind the Manchester attack as it emerged that the suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, reportedly spoke to his brother in Libya just 15 minutes before he detonated his explosives. "We are following up on the network, rolling it up, trying to contain it.More >
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is now looking to fill 120 positions, including one for Deputy Sheriff. The agency is holding a job fair on Wednesday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fulton County Government Center.More >
A Democratic state representative has entered the 2018 Georgia governor's race.More >
Beginning in July, House Bill 280 will allow anyone who is properly licensed in the State of Georgia to carry a handgun in a concealed manner on property owned or leased by public colleges and universities, with some exceptions.More >
The chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office resigned Tuesday after being directed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to testify before the House oversight panel.More >
Immigration related arrests in the Atlanta field officer are up this year versus the same time in 2016.More >
Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative commentator who gained celebrity status during the 2016 election season for her fiery monologues, has recently accepted a position with a super PAC that was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s election.More >
The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.More >
Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat will open on Tuesday, May 30.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
Georgians will be able to use their accrued sick time at work to care for sick family members if Governor Nathan Deal signs a bill that passed the Georgia legislature during its latest session.More >
