Embattled commissioner's employer responds to mayor's letter

Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter continues to feel the heat after calling Congressman John Lewis a ‘racist pig’ on social media.

Hunter would not discuss the issue on camera on Friday, but his spokesperson Seth Weathers would when asked if the commissioner should resign.

“Absolutely not, you cannot embolden people that show up to intentionally interrupt government meetings by stepping down,” Weathers said.

Weathers said Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed crossed the line when he sent a letter to Hunter’s employer, United Consulting, saying the following.

“As Mayor, I am writing personally to let you know that the city of Atlanta finds Mr. Hunter’s toxic remark to be insulting, reprehensible and unacceptable to this administration.”

“Mayor Reed is trying to take away from the fact that you’ve got Federal agents raiding City Hall right now and he’d rather talk about anything but that and I think that this is his attempt to change the conversation,” Weathers said.

The City of Atlanta does business with United Consulting and the Mayor was encouraged to severe ties with the company after nearly 20 civic groups called for action.

“No city worth their salt should be giving their money and lucrative contracts to companies of any kind that find this acceptable,” Helen Ho with Indivisible GA-7 said.

Mayor Reed also asked the company the following in his letter.

“Please let me know by close of business Monday, February 27 how you plan to resolve this matter.”

“I don’t think an apology is enough, he needs to step down,” Ho said.

United Consulting responded to the Mayor saying Hunter has been disciplined, calling his comment abhorrent.

So what’s next for Commissioner Hunter?

“He’s going to continue representing all of the people of the district and doing the county’s business like he always has,” Weathers said.

Hunter's employer would not elaborate on how he was disciplined, but they went on to say that his comments have no place in civilized debate and that the company is proud of their relationship with the city of Atlanta.

