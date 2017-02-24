Embattled commissioner's employer responds to mayor's letter

A man was arrested after crashing into a vehicle as he attempted to flee police.More >
A man was arrested after crashing into a vehicle as he attempted to flee police.More >
According to authorities, at least ten stolen cars were found on Burton Road off Roosevelt Highway.More >
According to authorities, at least ten stolen cars were found on Burton Road off Roosevelt Highway.More >
According to authorities, the man was shot several times in the chest in the 2200 block of Godby Road around 12 p.m.More >
According to authorities, the man was shot several times in the chest in the 2200 block of Godby Road around 12 p.m.More >
Morehouse College and Atlanta Public Schools are doing their part to expose high school student to computing careers through a 4-week coding workshop.More >
Morehouse College and Atlanta Public Schools are doing their part to expose high school student to computing careers through a 4-week coding workshop.More >
More than 100 patients have registered to use medical marijuana in Georgia this month under the state's expanded law.More >
More than 100 patients have registered to use medical marijuana in Georgia this month under the state's expanded law.More >
The Gwinnett County Department of Fire & Emergency Services and Safe Kids Gwinnett teamed up to prevent water-related emergencies and released information on how to keep your children safe around the pool and beach this summer.More >
The Gwinnett County Department of Fire & Emergency Services and Safe Kids Gwinnett teamed up to prevent water-related emergencies and released information on how to keep your children safe around the pool and beach this summer.More >
Two men have died from overdoses within 0.3 miles from one another in a neighborhood in Gwinnett County.More >
Two men have died from overdoses within 0.3 miles from one another in a neighborhood in Gwinnett County.More >
Rickey Williams was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of Lynette Karim.More >
Rickey Williams was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of Lynette Karim.More >
The fires were reported Tuesday at the Brentwood Down Apartments on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Lilburn.More >
The fires were reported Tuesday at the Brentwood Down Apartments on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Lilburn.More >
A man who barricaded himself in a bedroom after deputies attempted to serve eviction-type paperwork at a home in Gwinnett County Wednesday afternoon has been booked into jail.More >
A man who barricaded himself in a bedroom after deputies attempted to serve eviction-type paperwork at a home in Gwinnett County Wednesday afternoon has been booked into jail.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
Georgia State Patrol reports that a motorcyclist died after fleeing police in a high speed chase on State Route 400 Friday afternoon near the Dawson and Lumpkin County line.More >
Georgia State Patrol reports that a motorcyclist died after fleeing police in a high speed chase on State Route 400 Friday afternoon near the Dawson and Lumpkin County line.More >
British authorities are trying to contain the network they believe is behind the Manchester attack as it emerged that the suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, reportedly spoke to his brother in Libya just 15 minutes before he detonated his explosives. "We are following up on the network, rolling it up, trying to contain it.More >
British authorities are trying to contain the network they believe is behind the Manchester attack as it emerged that the suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, reportedly spoke to his brother in Libya just 15 minutes before he detonated his explosives. "We are following up on the network, rolling it up, trying to contain it.More >
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is now looking to fill 120 positions, including one for Deputy Sheriff. The agency is holding a job fair on Wednesday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fulton County Government Center.More >
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is now looking to fill 120 positions, including one for Deputy Sheriff. The agency is holding a job fair on Wednesday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fulton County Government Center.More >