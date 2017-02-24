Man shot in the face at house party, suspect in custody

Sterlin Bernard Johnson,50, is now in custody for shooting 34 year old Emmanual Asamoah in the face at a house party.

On Thursday, February 23, at 10:30 pm officers responded to call at 1091 Adock Circle. Upon their arrival, Asamoah was lying on the floor bleeding from his lower jaw.

According to some witnesses in the area, there was a fight in their front yard. They also heard the two gunshots.

On Friday February 24, a witness came forward to the Conyers Police Department and was able to confirm the two people involved in the incident.

During the fight Johnson retrieved a handgun from his SUV and fired at Asamoah twice, but only striking him once.

Johnson has been charged with aggravated assault and is facing additional charges for having a firearm. He is being held at the Rockdale County Jail without bond.

