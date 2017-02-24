Sixth district congressional race in Georgia drawing national attention

A man was arrested after crashing into a vehicle as he attempted to flee police.More >
According to authorities, at least ten stolen cars were found on Burton Road off Roosevelt Highway.More >
According to authorities, the man was shot several times in the chest in the 2200 block of Godby Road around 12 p.m.More >
Morehouse College and Atlanta Public Schools are doing their part to expose high school student to computing careers through a 4-week coding workshop.More >
More than 100 patients have registered to use medical marijuana in Georgia this month under the state's expanded law.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
Georgia State Patrol reports that a motorcyclist died after fleeing police in a high speed chase on State Route 400 Friday afternoon near the Dawson and Lumpkin County line.More >
British authorities are trying to contain the network they believe is behind the Manchester attack as it emerged that the suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, reportedly spoke to his brother in Libya just 15 minutes before he detonated his explosives. "We are following up on the network, rolling it up, trying to contain it.More >
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is now looking to fill 120 positions, including one for Deputy Sheriff. The agency is holding a job fair on Wednesday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fulton County Government Center.More >
