Sixth district congressional race in Georgia drawing national attention

The race to fill the vacated congressional seat of Tom Price has attracted 18 candidates, most of them Republicans, trying to hold on to a district that is being seen as the first test of voter feelings in the wake of Donald Trump’s election.

“The 6th district race has now caught the attention of the entire national political media,” said political analyst Bill Nigut. “There's going to be a lot of attention paid to how Republican candidates position themselves in relation to President Trump. This is what's called a jungle primary. There will almost certainly be a runoff because you have 18 candidates in the race.”

Nigut points out the district may be more in play for Democrats than in years past. In 2012, Mitt Romney won the region resoundingly, but the vote was razor thin in favor of Donald Trump last November.

“In almost every respect, this ought to be a Republican district,” said Nigut, adding that the April special election is “going to be very challenging for Republicans.”

