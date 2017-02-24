Cooler, breezy in Atlanta on Saturday

After a record-breaking Friday, expect cooler and breezy weather in Atlanta on Saturday.

Will it rain?

Yes. Early Saturday

What you need to know

A cold front will usher windy and cooler weather into Atlanta on Saturday. After a few morning showers, most of Saturday will be dry, which is a pattern that will continue through the remainder of the weekend.

Plan your day

8 AM

Shower. 65°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



Noon

Mostly sunny. 72°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph.



3 PM

Sunny. 79°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph.



5 PM

Sunny. 78°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



7 PM

Clear. 76°. Northwest wind from 5-15 mph.



11 PM

Clear. 64°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Saturday

6:31 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Monday

