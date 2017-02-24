Cooler, breezy in Atlanta on Saturday

After a record-breaking Friday, expect cooler and breezy weather in Atlanta on Saturday.
Yes. Early Saturday
A cold front will usher windy and cooler weather into Atlanta on Saturday. After a few morning showers, most of Saturday will be dry, which is a pattern that will continue through the remainder of the weekend.
6:31 p.m.
Monday
According to officials, the crash occurred when the tire of one of the driver's vehicles blew, causing the driver to lose control.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
A man was arrested after crashing into a vehicle as he attempted to flee police.More >
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is now looking to fill 120 positions, including one for Deputy Sheriff. The agency is holding a job fair on Wednesday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fulton County Government Center.More >
The mother of the CEO of the ride-hailing company Uber died in a boat accident in a California lake, the company said.More >
