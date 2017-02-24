Tom Perez elected as new leader of Democrat party

According to authorities, at least ten stolen cars were found on Burton Road off Roosevelt Highway.More >
According to authorities, the man was shot several times in the chest in the 2200 block of Godby Road around 12 p.m.More >
Morehouse College and Atlanta Public Schools are doing their part to expose high school student to computing careers through a 4-week coding workshop.More >
More than 100 patients have registered to use medical marijuana in Georgia this month under the state's expanded law.More >
According to officials, the crash occurred when the tire of one of the driver's vehicles blew, causing the driver to lose control.More >
The mother of the CEO of the ride-hailing company Uber died in a boat accident in a California lake, the company said.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is now looking to fill 120 positions, including one for Deputy Sheriff. The agency is holding a job fair on Wednesday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fulton County Government Center.More >
More than 100 patients have registered to use medical marijuana in Georgia this month under the state's expanded law.More >
A Democratic state representative has entered the 2018 Georgia governor's race.More >
Beginning in July, House Bill 280 will allow anyone who is properly licensed in the State of Georgia to carry a handgun in a concealed manner on property owned or leased by public colleges and universities, with some exceptions.More >
The chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office resigned Tuesday after being directed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to testify before the House oversight panel.More >
Immigration related arrests in the Atlanta field officer are up this year versus the same time in 2016.More >
Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative commentator who gained celebrity status during the 2016 election season for her fiery monologues, has recently accepted a position with a super PAC that was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s election.More >
The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.More >
Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat will open on Tuesday, May 30.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
Georgians will be able to use their accrued sick time at work to care for sick family members if Governor Nathan Deal signs a bill that passed the Georgia legislature during its latest session.More >
