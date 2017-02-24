Tom Perez elected as new leader of Democrat party

Democrats holding their winter meeting in Atlanta have elected Tom Perez as the new party chairperson.

Perez received 213.5 of the 427 votes cast, while Keith Ellison received 200. Sally Brown received 12 votes. Both Perez and Ellison were considered the front-runners.

Prominent Georgians were featured front and center in the Democratic National Committee's meeting.

Wendy Davis calls herself a DNC member, activist and observer. She's at the DNC winter meeting that's part cheer session, part jockeying and part Monday morning quarterbacking.

"There was a lot of enthusiasm about fighting back," said Davis.

The city commissioner from Rome is also eyeing who could lead the party still reeling from losing the election to President Donald Trump, and Georgians are figuring prominently on both sides.

"In one way, we're the face of the Trump administration with Sonny Perdue [and] Tom Price," said Georgia Democratic Party Chairman Dubose Porter. "But we're also the face of the resistance in the nation with Congressman John Lewis and Sally Yates."

When asked if Yates was being recruited, Porter said, "Sally would be wonderful in whatever she wants to do."

Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed welcomed the crowd, citing the city's symbolic emblem, the Phoenix.

"There is the part of the story that talks about getting up after crisis and dusting yourself off after crisis," said Reed.

Now Democrats are picking themselves up and strategizing how to rebuild and who to elevate.

There are more than 400 members of the group which coordinates strategy for the Democratic Party candidates. Each state's party has its own rules for selecting its members. DNC members are elected every four years during the presidential election years.

