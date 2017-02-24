Businesses busted for selling alcohol to minors in Dunwoody

Officials with the DeKalb Fire and Rescue said a BBQ grill is to blame for a fire that damaged a home in Decatur Saturday afternoon.More >
According to officials, crews responded to a tree call in the 2700 block of Bel Air Circle in Doraville.More >
Two victims were transported to the in critical condition following a double shooting at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.More >
The City of Dunwoody wants to help ease up congestion on Ashford-Dunwoody Road near Perimeter Mall. People living and working in the area face it daily.More >
Police are looking for two men they say robbed a the Pinewood Restaurant early Friday morning.More >
According to officials, the crash occurred when the tire of one of the driver's vehicles blew, causing the driver to lose control.More >
The mother of the CEO of the ride-hailing company Uber died in a boat accident in a California lake, the company said.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
A man was arrested after crashing into a vehicle as he attempted to flee police.More >
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is now looking to fill 120 positions, including one for Deputy Sheriff. The agency is holding a job fair on Wednesday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fulton County Government Center.More >
