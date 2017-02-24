Businesses busted for selling alcohol to minors in Dunwoody

Police say they tested businesses in Dunwoody 14 times to see if they would sell alcohol to minors and allegedly found someone who would six times.

"They" included two BP gas stations, according to authorities, in addition to the Total Wine liquor store and restaurants, including Chuy's Tex Mex, an Outback Steakhouse and Eclipse Di Luna.

We spoke to some who've visited those locations and they say they can see how it could happen if someone's ID isn't checked, but that's not an excuse.

We looked into statistics from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and found that 11 percent of all alcohol consumed in the U.S. is consumed by people aged 12-20.

Additionally, more than 90 percent of that alcohol consumption is from binge drinks -- that's four to five drinks in about two hours.

The employees who sold alcohol to an underage teenager were cited for not complying with alcohol sales and released.

The city says they will keep doing random checks.

