Child missing in Atlanta located unharmed

By WGCL Digital Team
Police have located a boy last seen leaving his home in southeast Atlanta late Friday night.

Willie Myrick, 12, was reported missing by his mother after leaving the family's home on Confederate Court in SE Atlanta around 10 p.m. According to Atlanta Police Sergeant Warren Pickard, the child was on an overnight field trip without his parent's knowledge.

He was found unharmed Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m.  

This isn't the first time Myrick has gone missing. Back in 2014, a then 9 year-old Myrick was kidnapped from his home after going outside to feed his dog. The kidnapper drove him around for about three hours before he was let go in an East Point neighborhood.

