Child missing in Atlanta located unharmed

Police have located a boy last seen leaving his home in southeast Atlanta late Friday night.

Willie Myrick, 12, was reported missing by his mother after leaving the family's home on Confederate Court in SE Atlanta around 10 p.m. According to Atlanta Police Sergeant Warren Pickard, the child was on an overnight field trip without his parent's knowledge.

He was found unharmed Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m.

Police have located Willie Myrick unharmed. @Atlanta_Police investigators are conducting follow up investigation. Thanks ATL — Warren Pickard (@APDChevrons) February 25, 2017

This isn't the first time Myrick has gone missing. Back in 2014, a then 9 year-old Myrick was kidnapped from his home after going outside to feed his dog. The kidnapper drove him around for about three hours before he was let go in an East Point neighborhood.

