Postal worker accused of delivering mail while high on cocaine

A Hall County postal worker is behind bars after police found cocaine inside his mail vehicle on Thursday.

Edward Gay, 50, was arrested after he was pulled over for failing to use a turn signal. After he was pulled over, the deputy noticed Gay was acting strangely and determined he was under the influence.

After searching Gay's mail truck, the deputy found the cocaine.

He was arrested and taken to the Hall County Jail where he is awaiting charges.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.