Man dies after being tased by officers during drug investigation

A Butts County man is dead after he was tased by officers executing a search warrant early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. at the home on the 200 block of Keys Ferry Road in Jackson. Officers executing a search warrant forced their way into the home and were involved in a physical altercation with a man inside.

Officers were forced to deploy a stun gun on 53 year-old Douglas Roger Tanner Sr. who became combative once police arrived at the home. Tanner showed signs of distress and was taken to an area hospital where he later passed away.

Officers took 39 year-old Chad Hoek into custody and charged him with two counts of sale of methamphetamine.

A minor child was also inside the home. He was turned over to family members.

No officers were injured.

