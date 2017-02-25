Quadruplets home after over two months in NICU

All four quadruplets born at Piedmont Newnan Hospital in December are at home after spending 65 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The facility posted to their Facebook page that Brandon, Bryant, Brayden and Kenlee are at home and growing big. The quadruplets were born to Kortney and Justin Miller on December 16.

According to Piedmont Healthcare's website, Kortney is the first mom to naturally give birth to quadruplets at the facility. The babies were delivered during the third trimester at 29 weeks and each weighed about three pounds.

Check out the cuties!

