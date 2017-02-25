Multiple bodies found inside vehicle at SW Atlanta apartment complex

CBS46 has received word that police have found multiple bodies inside a vehicle at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

The bodies were found at the Retreat at Marketplace complex on the 3300 block of Fairburn Road in Atlanta. Police tell CBS46 News that the bodies were a male and female and both were badly decomposed.

Residents who live in the area say the bad smell is what led people to the vehicle.

It is unclear how long the bodies had been inside the vehicle. No identities have been released.

Atlanta Police Sergeant Warren Pickard says there were no obvious signs of trauma to the bodies. The cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

COpyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.