Atlanta man found guilty of murder of college student

An Atlanta man was sentenced to life in prison plus five year for his role in the death of 23-year-old college student Tekeenen Williams in Fulton County.

Patricko Davis, 23, was found guilty of felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to authorities, Williams and another person drove to an apartment complex to buy marijuana from Davis. Williams refused to pay the full amount because he believed Davis owed him money.

Davis pulled out a gun when Williams refused to give him the marijuana back or pay for it. Williams attempted to grab the gun from Davis when he was shot five times. Davis then fled the scene.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office Fugitive Task Force tracked Davis to Bakersfield, California. The defendant was brought back to Fulton County where he was identified by witnesses at the scene.

