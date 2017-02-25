Atlanta man found guilty of murder of college student

Police say a man escaped with a couple of packs of cigarettes after robbing a Dollar General in Monroe County on Memorial Day.More >
A mother has been charged with felony murder in Bartow County after her 3-year-old child drowned on Memorial Day.More >
An 82-year-old man shot his 41-year-old daughter in Cobb County Sunday. Police say the man will not be charged.More >
A man told Atlanta police he was shot early on Memorial Day after getting off a MARTA train.More >
According to authorities, the man was shot several times in the chest in the 2200 block of Godby Road around 12 p.m.More >
A man told Atlanta police he was shot early on Memorial Day after getting off a MARTA train.More >
A man was arrested after crashing into a vehicle as he attempted to flee police.More >
A College Park Police officer is hospitalized after being injured in a crash in southwest Atlanta Monday morning.More >
One person is dead following a fatal crash in Fulton County early Monday morning.More >
According to authorities, at least ten stolen cars were found on Burton Road off Roosevelt Highway.More >
A mother has been charged with felony murder in Bartow County after her 3-year-old child drowned on Memorial Day.More >
According to officials, the crash occurred when the tire of one of the driver's vehicles blew, causing the driver to lose control.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is now looking to fill 120 positions, including one for Deputy Sheriff. The agency is holding a job fair on Wednesday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fulton County Government Center.More >
