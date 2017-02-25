Footprint impression connects defendant to crime

A Fulton County Superior Court Judge sentenced a man to life in prison plus five years for a 2014 murder and armed robbery.

Christopher Profet was found guilty of killing LaTonya Morris-Figg.

According to authorities, Profet accompanied Morris-Figg to a Kroger and Wal-Mart May 2015 in Snellville. The victim wanted the defendant to go with her to purchase a vehicle and they went together to cash her money orders totaling $900.00

An hour later, a bystander discovered the victim's lifeless body on a dirt road in Palmetto.

Police later obtained surveillance video from the Kroger and the Walmart in Snellville that recorded the victim and the defendant together on the day of the murder. Detectives also recognized from the video, a pair of NIKE flip-flops that Profet wore into the stores was similar to the footprint found at the crime scene. The GBI determined the defendant’s flip-flops matched the footprint located near the victim’s body.

Profet was found guilty of murder, two counts of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

