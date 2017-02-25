Police: Man shot in face at 80-year-old birthday party

The man accused of shooting another man in the face at a house party in Conyers is now in custody at the Rockdale County Jail without bond.

Officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Adcock Circle and found 34-year-old Emmanual Asamoah bleeding from a gunshot would to the lower jaw.

A witness told police Asamoah and another man, Bernard Johnson were engaged in a fight when Johnson got a gun from his car and fired twice at the victim. The victim was struck once.

Johnson, 50, was charged with aggravated assault and is facing additional charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

