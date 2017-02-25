Pedestrian stuck, killed in Gwinnett County; driver flees scene

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Gwinnett County.

The incident occurred on Peachtree Corners Circle at Hunters Ridge Lane at 7:45 p.m. Friday.

The pedestrian has been identified but next of kin has not yet been notified.

Gwinnett Police Accident Investigators responded to the scene. They are looking for a dark colored passenger car with fresh damage to the front left bumper and headlight area as well as hood and driver’s side body damage.

Anyone with information involving this case are asked to contact Gwinnett Police via 911 or (770) 513-5100.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.