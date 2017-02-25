Pedestrian stuck, killed in Gwinnett County; driver flees scene

The Gwinnett County Department of Fire & Emergency Services and Safe Kids Gwinnett teamed up to prevent water-related emergencies and released information on how to keep your children safe around the pool and beach this summer.More >
The Gwinnett County Department of Fire & Emergency Services and Safe Kids Gwinnett teamed up to prevent water-related emergencies and released information on how to keep your children safe around the pool and beach this summer.More >
Two men have died from overdoses within 0.3 miles from one another in a neighborhood in Gwinnett County.More >
Two men have died from overdoses within 0.3 miles from one another in a neighborhood in Gwinnett County.More >
Rickey Williams was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of Lynette Karim.More >
Rickey Williams was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of Lynette Karim.More >
The fires were reported Tuesday at the Brentwood Down Apartments on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Lilburn.More >
The fires were reported Tuesday at the Brentwood Down Apartments on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Lilburn.More >
A man who barricaded himself in a bedroom after deputies attempted to serve eviction-type paperwork at a home in Gwinnett County Wednesday afternoon has been booked into jail.More >
A man who barricaded himself in a bedroom after deputies attempted to serve eviction-type paperwork at a home in Gwinnett County Wednesday afternoon has been booked into jail.More >