Grab your coats, freezing night ahead

Saturday night will be the coldest night in Georgia since February 10.

A strong cold front passed Saturday morning, and is ushering in dry, cold air. The wind will die down slowly overnight, but wind chill temperatures will drop into the 30s by 10 p.m., so bundle up if you're headed out.

Morning lows will bottom out just below freezing for north Georgia, and right at freezing for metro Atlanta.

Because it is so dry, frost is not expected, but subfreezing temperatures can still damage plants. It's a good idea to cover any budding plants and bring potted plants inside.

Sunday will be sunny, calm and mild with highs near 60.

