Former Elbert County deputy charged in poaching case

A former Elbert County deputy is being sought in Colorado for illegally harvesting a deer.

Officials say Herbert Stephen Few moved to Colorado from Georgia. He is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges within the 18th Judicial District.

Few had been employed with the Elbert County Sheriff's Office approximately two and a half months at the time of the incident. He later resigned.

Few was arrested in Georgia on December 20, 2016 but he bonded out and has not returned to Colorado for his court appearance.

There is currently a nationwide warrant for Few’s arrest. Once captured, Few will be returned to Colorado to face charges.

