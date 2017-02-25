Georgia launches 1st phase of new statewide freeway service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - The first phase of a new statewide freeway service aimed at helping motorists is beginning in east Georgia.

The Augusta Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2lIzKx8 ) that CHAMP is similar to the Georgia Department of Transportation's existing Highway Emergency Response Operators unit whose trucks patrol metro Atlanta freeways.

CHAMP is an acronym for Coordinated Highway Assistance and Maintenance Program.

The DOT this month launched the program in east Georgia, where trucks will patrol Interstate 20 from Newton County to the South Carolina line, and on I-520 and I-16 from Bleckley County to Emanuel County.

The white pickup trucks have caution striping on the sides and back and a large message board attached to the top.

Officials say they'll work to resolve maintenance issues and work with law enforcement to help keep traffic flowing.

