Georgia St. still in title hunt with 71-54 win over UALR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Devin Mitchell scored 16 points and D'Marcus Simonds added 10 and Georgia State pulled away from Arkansas-Little Rock in the second half for a 71-54 win on Saturday night.
The Panthers entered the game tied for third place, and a game and a half back out of first place in the Sun Belt Conference standings. The top four teams earn a bye in the first round of the conference tournament.
Georgia State (18-10, 11-5) led 31-30 at intermission, and after the break, Jeremy Hollowell hit a 3 and Malik Benlevi had a 3-point play off a layup. Kemy Osse later made a 3 to reduce the Trojans' deficit to 41-38. Devin Mitchell countered with a 3 and a jumper for a 46-38 Panthers' lead.
UALR (13-15, 4-11) couldn't get closer than seven (48-41) after a pair of free throws from Andre Jones with 10:21 left.
Lis Shoshi led UALR with 12 points and Osse had 11.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Online Public File
All content © 2000- 2017 WGCL-TV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.