Off-duty officer shoots man allegedly driving towards him

A night of fun turns to chaos after an off duty Atlanta police officer directing traffic, fired his gun at a vehicle with six people inside, shooting the driver.

An Atlanta Police officer remains on paid administrative leave as the GBI investigates a shooting from Saturday night.

Officer Mathieu Cadeau, a nine year veteran with the department, has been identified as the officer who fired into a van over the weekend while

directing traffic outside the Georgia Dome.

The shooting victim, identified by officials as Noel Hall, is now home in North Carolina recovering.

Officials said Hall did not obey the officer's signal to stop. A man identifying himself as the victim told CBS46 he did not realize the man was a police officer.

He said he was "in the process of turning when he approached us walking in front of our van, we did not drive toward him as has been stated."

The man said he was struck twice by the bullet and questions the officer's actions because he had a two-year-old toddler in the backseat. Agents with the GBI said the investigation could take between 60-90 days.

"It is unclear to us as to why he chose to shoot, as we had already moved past him when he fired at us," he wrote CBS46 online. "But it was absolutely unjustified."

CBS46 has also received officer Cadeau's personnel file. Records show he was suspended in 2015 for a "maltreatment or unnecessary force" investigation.

CBS46 has requested the incident reports for the case. The officer was also written up for allegedly sleeping on duty and received what the department calls an "oral admonishment" after several citizen complaints.

