Off-duty officer shoots man allegedly driving towards him

A night of fun turns to chaos after an off duty Atlanta police officer directing traffic, fired his gun at a vehicle with six people inside, shooting the driver.More >
A mother has been charged with felony murder in Bartow County after her 3-year-old child drowned on Memorial Day.More >
Police say a man escaped with a couple of packs of cigarettes after robbing a Dollar General in Monroe County on Memorial Day.More >
An 82-year-old man shot his 41-year-old daughter in Cobb County Sunday. Police say the man will not be charged.More >
According to authorities, the man was shot several times in the chest in the 2200 block of Godby Road around 12 p.m.More >
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sylvan Road is closed near Lee Street in Atlanta after a train and truck collided early Tuesday morning.More >
A man is dead after a shooting at the A2C Budget Hotel in southwest Atlanta late Monday night.More >
A College Park Police officer is hospitalized after being injured in a crash in southwest Atlanta Monday morning.More >
A man was arrested after crashing into a vehicle as he attempted to flee police.More >
A man who shot an employee inside an Ingles location during a domestic dispute in Newton County Tuesday morning is in police custody.More >
