Investigation continues after man dies in jail cell

The investigation continues into the death of a man whose body was found inside a Gwinnett County Jail cell.

Christopher Howard, 23, was found dead inside his cell eight hours after he was booked into the jail.

Lawrenceville Police arrested Howard on misdemeanor probation violation charges on Wednesday.

It is unclear how Howard died but the sheriff's office is denying accusations that he was not given food and his death could have been avoided.

Officials at the jail claim he was fed and had an unknown medical emergency.

