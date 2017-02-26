Investigation continues after man dies in jail cell

The Gwinnett County Department of Fire & Emergency Services and Safe Kids Gwinnett teamed up to prevent water-related emergencies and released information on how to keep your children safe around the pool and beach this summer.More >
Two men have died from overdoses within 0.3 miles from one another in a neighborhood in Gwinnett County.More >
Rickey Williams was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of Lynette Karim.More >
The fires were reported Tuesday at the Brentwood Down Apartments on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Lilburn.More >
A man who barricaded himself in a bedroom after deputies attempted to serve eviction-type paperwork at a home in Gwinnett County Wednesday afternoon has been booked into jail.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >
Mark Harmon and his uncle searched Stone Mountain Tuesday for Harmon's dog. The 3-year-old sheltie went missing Monday night after a loud bang during the park's Memorial Day light and fireworks show.More >
A police officer was dragged by a suspect's vehicle in DeKalb County Tuesday.More >
An 82-year-old man shot his 41-year-old daughter in Cobb County Sunday. Police say the man will not be charged.More >
Nine years after a teen allegedly killed a man who stopped to ask for directions, his murder conviction has been tossed because of a faulty search warrant.More >
