Proposed "noncitizen" licenses concern Georgia immigrants

Georgia driver's licenses for immigrants with permission to be in the U.S. would be stamped with the word "noncitizen" under legislation introduced this year that's being watched closely by immigration advocates.

Republican Rep. Alan Powell of Hartwell is sponsoring the "noncitizen" bill while GOP state Sen. Frank Ginn of Danielsville wants licenses issued to people who don't have U.S. citizenship to be printed vertically, rather than horizontally.

Most attention is on Powell's bill. If the proposal were to become law, it's believed that Georgia would be one of the first - if not the first - state to use a "noncitizen" label on licenses.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says people living in the country illegally are not eligible to receive driver's licenses in Georgia.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.